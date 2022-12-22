Squarena Update / Winter Sale!

Hello! I'm excited to bring to you a small update with some quality and smoothness improvements!

Fixed room-wrapping mechanic for moving platforms (there used to be a noticeable imperfection with these objects)

Fine-tuned the room-wrapping mechanic for all objects and players. This should improve the general feel and fluidity of gameplay, as well as accuracy of bullets passing through boundaries.

Fixed a potential crash with the save file manager system.

About a week before Halloween, I noticed the program I use for artwork has an issue with exporting files that has been reducing the quality of images by a fair amount. This is more noticeable in certain skins/cosmetics. I had a batch of cosmetics ready to release for Halloween, but the export quality was not acceptable so I have been looking into new programs and setup for artwork. I'm pleased to say I found a couple options and plan to have some new cosmetics released in the near future!

Squarena is currently 50% off for the Steam Winter Sale! Happy Holidays!