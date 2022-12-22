The Dope Game - Version 4.4 Update

Hey dope fiends! Yes, another holiday update for you and yours. This time we are updating the base game with the new music tracks from the OST, as well as some fixes for various little bugs, and... removing the size limitations for weapons!
More on the weapon thing, the size limitation is removed game-wide. That mechanic, while classic, sucks honestly. Now you can equip whatever you want no matter how many drugs you're carrying around!
For those curious, here is the full change-log for the game:
- Added: four new music tracks
- Fixed: volume sliders
- Fixed: sound effects level not saving correctly
- Fixed: dropping drugs from inventory reduced coat size
- Fixed: missing Xmas prefix name for henchman
- Fixed: possible crash when visiting Starkham Docks during Xmas event
- Removed: weapons using up coat space
Our other content updates will be on hold until Haulin' Oats officially launches in February but fear not... they are coming.
Stay warm out there!
