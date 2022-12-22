GHPC Update 20221218.1

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20221218.1.
This is a minor update, introducing small adjustments and bug fixes.
Happy holidays from all of us at Radian! We're looking forward to another great year of GHPC development.
Changelog
- Added flavor text in campaign mission briefings to hint at the current logistics strength of each side
- Reduced graphics strain of rendering muzzle blasts and bore evacuation smoke, especially from gunsight view
- Reduced graphics strain of rendering flames
- Adjusted logistics penalties for losing vehicles and crew in campaign
- Introduced occasional "reinforcements" to partially restore logistics strength during campaign
- Reduced accuracy of ATGM emplacements and APC machine guns
- Fixed an issue that could break mission briefings during missions
- Fixed player view visibly starting under terrain and teleporting to starting vehicle in campaign missions
- Fixed music not respecting volume settings
- Fixed BTR-60PB wheels being impenetrable to all munitions
- Fixed an error that was spamming the player logs
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update