GHPC Update 20221218.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10202594 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 22:09:21 UTC by Wendy

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20221218.1.

This is a minor update, introducing small adjustments and bug fixes.

Happy holidays from all of us at Radian! We're looking forward to another great year of GHPC development.

Changelog

Added flavor text in campaign mission briefings to hint at the current logistics strength of each side

Reduced graphics strain of rendering muzzle blasts and bore evacuation smoke, especially from gunsight view

Reduced graphics strain of rendering flames

Adjusted logistics penalties for losing vehicles and crew in campaign

Introduced occasional "reinforcements" to partially restore logistics strength during campaign

Reduced accuracy of ATGM emplacements and APC machine guns

Fixed an issue that could break mission briefings during missions

Fixed player view visibly starting under terrain and teleporting to starting vehicle in campaign missions

Fixed music not respecting volume settings

Fixed BTR-60PB wheels being impenetrable to all munitions

Fixed an error that was spamming the player logs

Thanks for playing!