Gunner, HEAT, PC! update for 22 December 2022

GHPC Update 20221218.1

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20221218.1.

This is a minor update, introducing small adjustments and bug fixes.

Happy holidays from all of us at Radian! We're looking forward to another great year of GHPC development.

Changelog

  • Added flavor text in campaign mission briefings to hint at the current logistics strength of each side
  • Reduced graphics strain of rendering muzzle blasts and bore evacuation smoke, especially from gunsight view
  • Reduced graphics strain of rendering flames
  • Adjusted logistics penalties for losing vehicles and crew in campaign
  • Introduced occasional "reinforcements" to partially restore logistics strength during campaign
  • Reduced accuracy of ATGM emplacements and APC machine guns
  • Fixed an issue that could break mission briefings during missions
  • Fixed player view visibly starting under terrain and teleporting to starting vehicle in campaign missions
  • Fixed music not respecting volume settings
  • Fixed BTR-60PB wheels being impenetrable to all munitions
  • Fixed an error that was spamming the player logs

Thanks for playing!

