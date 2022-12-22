Release: Update 2.0 is Now Live

Welcome to Click and Slay 2.0,

Whats New:

* A New Look

Updated Visuals and a cleaned up look

* Level Restrictions based on location

Locations now show what level creatures can spawn in the area you are in

* Player Exp

Players can gain grind up to level 10 with this update, level cap being raised with each new Region

* Quests

Players can now gain Player EXP and Town EXP by completing quests which are picked up in town

* Background Music!!!

Ambient Music with each biome!!

* The Forest

4 New Areas to Discover

1 Town to increase reputation with

11 Unique Creatures to Discover and Slay

Exclusive Weapons

More Regions coming soon after in Late Winter!

Whats Missing:

* Autoclickers:

yikes an idle game without autoclickers??? yes we have pushed this update without a true auto clicking function in the game. Do not worry, it will return soon with the Skill Tree update

* Where is my old stuff??

with this many changes we decided it was best to lock all the previous content and give everyone a fresh start for a fresh experience.

* Offline Progression

We didn't want players returning after a long time and being rewarded for not actively playing. This will return with the skill tree update. Expect a large overhaul of this feature

But wait Player Upgrades got removed, we will be releasing a Skill Tree feature

* Resources and Weapon Enchanting

These have been removed for the time being, may return upon community feedback

* Infinite Deathloop

Oh wow something good finally got removed, Im sure you all loved having to constantly change zones to reset this and such. Do not worry, we sat down and for a very long weekend between the two of us we have slain the beast! Infinite Deathloop is gone for good

Changes to Features

Weapon Enchanting: (Removed, possibly returning)

Level Controller: (Replaced with Area Restrictions)

Item Drops: (Removed)

In-Game Achievements: (Returning in a Future Update)

Offline Rewards: (Coming with the Skill Tree and Next Area Expansion)

We are taking the time to best think of how we want to implement this. Much like town reputation, we believe that the player might gain followers as they rank up and explore new lands building up their reputation. This will return in a future update since it is one of the main features of our game. We just thought you all deserved the changes we had made so far instead of just waiting even longer with a buggy game.

From us at Click and Slay Studios, thank you for sticking with us and have a great Holiday! We are going on break for the next week. See you in the new year!

Report any issues on community page on steam or on our discord!