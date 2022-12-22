The Soundtrack Update

Hello all,

Today I am happy to announce that with collaboration between Retrowave Touch Records and Spaceinvader, a brand new, original soundtrack has been brought to the game and features nine radical Synthwave tracks!

New Soundtrack

You can find the soundtrack on most streaming services or find it directly either on the Bandcamp or the Steam store.

If you already own Outmode you can get it at a third of the price if you own it through Steam!

A massive thank you to all the artists who provided the legacy soundtrack in the game with their royalty free music, below is a list of their music:

CHRISRGMFB - Bruce Van Damme

Punch Deck - music to wear fingerless gloves to

EVA - Zeta Reticuli

CHRISRGMFB - Pandemic (2021 Remix)

HurricaneTurtle - Shelled Out

INTRNLCMD - Sunset City

FSCHR (Ft.Sheiko) - Vigilante

FSCHR - Apex

FSCHR - Summer Shift

FSCHR - Welcome To The Game

In terms of updates, (as I'm sure many of you have guessed by now) I am afraid that I will no longer be able to continue with the original roadmap plan - meaning that the final car and map will not be added. I'm sure many of you will feel disappointed by this and since so many of you have gone above and beyond with your support and feedback, to show my appreciation I am offering up a free copy of my next game if you currently own Outmode (promo ends Jan 31st 2023). On top of that, I have also made VR Mode free on the store and have reduced the price of the base game for new players.

Although this next game is a quite while away yet, I can still tell you it features more '80s radness - many of you I think would love!

To claim your copy please fill out the Google form below and follow the instructions on it:

Next Game Claim Form

Aside from that, I've adjusted the VR Mode perspectives a little so that cars should not feel too big or too small when you sit in them now and have patched some minor bugs and QOL changes here and there. I wish I could've done so much more for the game but currently updates will have to be discontinued. I'll be around to patch any major game breaking bugs with this patch but (fingers crossed) I don't think there'll be anything that serious.

A massive thank you to all those who have contributed on the Discord server and Steam forums with your feedback over the past few months and of course to those of you who have gone out of your way to purchase and play my game, supporting my passion. I have learnt a lot making Outmode and thanks to you my next one will be even better.

A merry Christmas and a happy new year to all of you wherever you are.

Stay rad.