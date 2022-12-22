LCV4.2.41 Patch & Year Wrap-Up

With this patch we're addressing a fair few of campaign, exporter, and general issues before signing out for until early January. Overall the launch has gone really quite smoothly and we're very pleased with that. Thanks to all who have been posting about issues all the way through the exceedingly long open alpha / beta phase!
Santa getting his 2022 sleigh 1 trim 1 delivered to him, illustrated by sharcc.
LCV4.2.41 General Fixes
- Fixed having to pay taxes for loan income
- Fixed company valuation being off after designing first car
- Fixed having to pay for existing starting factories
- Fixed new factory build times being incorrectly calculated and issue with factory tooltip
- Fixed required-to-operate factory staff not pushing factory construction time earlier
- Fixed pushrod rear suspension not showing in the parts list
- Fixed UI showing engine factory as needing staff without any factory change
- Fixed Lua error when switching fuel octane to one that isn't available in campaign
- Fixed FMOD log spam, now only logging a specific error once
- Fixed situation getting NaN forecast results which even reloading didn't fix
- Fixed UI alignment issue when there are 3 production flags
- Fixed inline fuel system intakes not hiding when fuel system is set to hidden
- Fixed lua error in specific situation regarding PUs of the selected intake
- Updated various outdated campaign texts
- Allowing double clicking on model / family in list view to edit project
LCV4.2.41 BeamNG Exporter Changes
- Implemented BeamNG 0.27 electric motor parameters
- Improved locking torque converter behavior
- Added more preconfigured paint colors
- Updated digital screens to make use of the new ignition system
- Fixed crash caused by long descriptions (long descriptions will be trimmed)
- Fixed "engine is off" warning at idle RPM
- Potentially fixed cars getting oil starvation on spawn
- Disabled self-ignition on engines due to inconsistent behavior
- Made frontal area adjustable in the tuning menu
- Tweaked engine inertia
- Adjusted steps of various tuning menu sliders
- Increased spring stiffness
- Increased damper stiffness
- Decreased sway bar stiffness
This has been another big as well as challenging year for Automation's development. There are tons of cool things to share with you regarding the next milestone versions, but we'll wait with that till after a bit of a break from it all. We all hope you're enjoying the game and the whole dev team wishes you happy holidays.
Cheers!
Changed files in this update