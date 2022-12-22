LCV4.2.41 Patch & Year Wrap-Up

With this patch we're addressing a fair few of campaign, exporter, and general issues before signing out for until early January. Overall the launch has gone really quite smoothly and we're very pleased with that. Thanks to all who have been posting about issues all the way through the exceedingly long open alpha / beta phase!



Santa getting his 2022 sleigh 1 trim 1 delivered to him, illustrated by sharcc.

LCV4.2.41 General Fixes

Fixed having to pay taxes for loan income

Fixed company valuation being off after designing first car

Fixed having to pay for existing starting factories

Fixed new factory build times being incorrectly calculated and issue with factory tooltip

Fixed required-to-operate factory staff not pushing factory construction time earlier

Fixed pushrod rear suspension not showing in the parts list

Fixed UI showing engine factory as needing staff without any factory change

Fixed Lua error when switching fuel octane to one that isn't available in campaign

Fixed FMOD log spam, now only logging a specific error once

Fixed situation getting NaN forecast results which even reloading didn't fix

Fixed UI alignment issue when there are 3 production flags

Fixed inline fuel system intakes not hiding when fuel system is set to hidden

Fixed lua error in specific situation regarding PUs of the selected intake

Updated various outdated campaign texts

Allowing double clicking on model / family in list view to edit project

LCV4.2.41 BeamNG Exporter Changes

Implemented BeamNG 0.27 electric motor parameters

Improved locking torque converter behavior

Added more preconfigured paint colors

Updated digital screens to make use of the new ignition system

Fixed crash caused by long descriptions (long descriptions will be trimmed)

Fixed "engine is off" warning at idle RPM

Potentially fixed cars getting oil starvation on spawn

Disabled self-ignition on engines due to inconsistent behavior

Made frontal area adjustable in the tuning menu

Tweaked engine inertia

Adjusted steps of various tuning menu sliders

Increased spring stiffness

Increased damper stiffness

Decreased sway bar stiffness

This has been another big as well as challenging year for Automation's development. There are tons of cool things to share with you regarding the next milestone versions, but we'll wait with that till after a bit of a break from it all. We all hope you're enjoying the game and the whole dev team wishes you happy holidays.

Cheers!