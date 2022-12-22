LION Fixes 02 - 22/12/2022

Changes ---------------------------------

Changed the Challenge of the river so now two Objects are need it to progress, an electrical Generator and the Ice Generator to reach a switch at the end of the river that needs to be powered up to open agate.

A Hit indicator and low life HUD warning has been added to let know the player when has low life and when is being attacked.

Further Decoration and Fixes to the Early access world.

NOTE: The next update will take several days as new systems and polishing of the AI will be made, unless an urgent Update is required the next one should be for the begin of next year.