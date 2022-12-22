 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GAL Ramírez's LION update for 22 December 2022

LION Fixes 02 - 22/12/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10202488 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes ---------------------------------
Changed the Challenge of the river so now two Objects are need it to progress, an electrical Generator and the Ice Generator to reach a switch at the end of the river that needs to be powered up to open agate.
A Hit indicator and low life HUD warning has been added to let know the player when has low life and when is being attacked.
Further Decoration and Fixes to the Early access world.
NOTE: The next update will take several days as new systems and polishing of the AI will be made, unless an urgent Update is required the next one should be for the begin of next year.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2227411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link