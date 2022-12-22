Desecrators 0.8.0 - Anomaly

Desecrators 0.8.0 features anomaly encounters. Attracted by your continuous desecration, ancient anomalous defense systems have been awakened.
Locations on the star map are marked as red when the presence of an anomaly is detected. Our scans indicate the anomalies to have large mass and be highly weaponized.
Experience familiar levels in a new light. Level generation has been updated to allow entrances to be connected through various new geometric shapes.
Changelog:
- Added anomaly encounters
- Room entrances can now be connected through multi-face geometry
- Adjusted level sizing
- Added Plasma primary (Pyro upgrade)
- Added new key pickups
- Improved how beam weapon impacts interact with liquid surfaces
- Reduced Tank turn rate
- All projectiles now have a limited lifetime
- Adjusted physics behaviour of various FX
- Updated Hydro Reactor music
- Level music is now muted while game is paused
- End screen now displays difficulty level
- Fixed missing FX for Phantom Walls being triggered in the same room as a player
- Fixed distant teleport FX not being rendered on remote cameras
