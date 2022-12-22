Desecrators 0.8.0 - Anomaly

Desecrators 0.8.0 features anomaly encounters. Attracted by your continuous desecration, ancient anomalous defense systems have been awakened.

Locations on the star map are marked as red when the presence of an anomaly is detected. Our scans indicate the anomalies to have large mass and be highly weaponized.



Experience familiar levels in a new light. Level generation has been updated to allow entrances to be connected through various new geometric shapes.



Changelog: