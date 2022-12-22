Patch 0.5590

Share · View all patches · Build 10202455 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 23:26:31 UTC by Wendy

New Features

Now players can remap keybindings from the settings panel.



Active quest icons will appear on the screen even if the camera does not display items.



Improvements

From now on, items aging, hunger/thirst and player damage can be turned on or off in the game settings.

Now subtitles can be turned off in settings.

Added keyboard shortcut numbers to slots in the bottom of the screen.

Bug fixes