Patch 0.5590

New Features
Now players can remap keybindings from the settings panel.
Active quest icons will appear on the screen even if the camera does not display items.
Improvements
- From now on, items aging, hunger/thirst and player damage can be turned on or off in the game settings.
- Now subtitles can be turned off in settings.
- Added keyboard shortcut numbers to slots in the bottom of the screen.
Bug fixes
- Sometimes Captain Bones dies while drunk.
- Navy Cutlass left on the ground could not be pickup when the player changed the game zone.
- The process was not interrupted when turning into a skeleton while repairing.
- Although the female character was chosen, the choice was male when the game was reopened.
- The character was stuck in the air.
Changed files in this update