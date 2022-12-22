 Skip to content

Captain Bones: Prologue update for 22 December 2022

Patch 0.5590

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

Now players can remap keybindings from the settings panel.

Active quest icons will appear on the screen even if the camera does not display items.

Improvements

  • From now on, items aging, hunger/thirst and player damage can be turned on or off in the game settings.
  • Now subtitles can be turned off in settings.
  • Added keyboard shortcut numbers to slots in the bottom of the screen.

Bug fixes

  • Sometimes Captain Bones dies while drunk.
  • Navy Cutlass left on the ground could not be pickup when the player changed the game zone.
  • The process was not interrupted when turning into a skeleton while repairing.
  • Although the female character was chosen, the choice was male when the game was reopened.
  • The character was stuck in the air.

