 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Lesbian Animal RPG update for 22 December 2022

SLARPG v1.0.2 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 10202439 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another small patch to fix a few issues!

  • Added an additional pause at the end of the "fight" with the sealed treasure chest in the desert to prevent status effect messages from lingering on the screen after the battle.
  • Removed a leftover hidden test event that was attached to a random crystal and tinted the entire screen Game Boy green with no easy way to remove said tint.
  • And as a failsafe, travelling between major areas will now always reset the tint of the screen.
  • Minor typo fixes.

Thanks again to everyone who's picked the game up in its first two days!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2124381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link