SLARPG v1.0.2 Changelog

Another small patch to fix a few issues!

Added an additional pause at the end of the "fight" with the sealed treasure chest in the desert to prevent status effect messages from lingering on the screen after the battle.

to prevent status effect messages from lingering on the screen after the battle. Removed a leftover hidden test event that was attached to a random crystal and tinted the entire screen Game Boy green with no easy way to remove said tint.

with no easy way to remove said tint. And as a failsafe, travelling between major areas will now always reset the tint of the screen.

Minor typo fixes.

Thanks again to everyone who's picked the game up in its first two days!