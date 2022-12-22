PixelOver 0.12.2 3D Lights

Share · View all patches · Build 10202428 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 20:46:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this update is adding 3D lights, more 3D shapes customization and improved ergonomics.

Next main feature will normally be the particles system.

Also here a small game with the sprites generated with PixelOver.

Le renne déneige by Deakcor

Example of the spike ball made only with shapes and mask for the shine effect :



New features

[table]

[tr]

[td]

Added 3D Lights (point, spot and directional).



[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Changes

[table]

[tr]

[td]

Added more 3D shapes parameters to be able to create cone for example.



[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Improved export dialog by separating folder, filename and extension from path and added advanced filename parameters.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Animation frames now start from 1 instead of 0.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Added reset inputs button on collapses.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Added delete button on 2D polygon and clear button on point bones weight dialog.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Improved visibility and selectability buttons so it is more visible when one is disabled.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Added Korean translation (Thank you tikka(현준)), and added translators in the credit (about/translators).

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

It's now possible to double click on the scene tree to rename an object.

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Bug fixes

[table]

[tr]

[td]Bug[/td]

[td]Ref[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed saving and opening paths including chinese character.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed axes and canvas position when UI is scaled.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed some crash when loading file has issues in it.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Gif import issue when frames are with different length.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed shape keys update on normal and depth views.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed view update when creating a new 3D layer.[/td]

[td]

Not reported

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed shader applied with default values (default values are now well applied).[/td]

[td]

Not reported

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed 3D scene box size when there are lights in it.[/td]

[td]

Not reported

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed open file dialog.[/td]

[td]

Not reported

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed crash when generating polygon.[/td]

[td]

Not reported

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed unactualized recent/favorite paths.[/td]

[td]

Not reported

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

New Roadmap

[table]

[tr]

[th]Animation[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Import rigged 3D models with animations.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Inverse kinematics.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Bone mesh deformation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Ability to save and load animation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Tools and objects[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Gradient with easing function.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Particles and fluids.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthisː

[/td]

[td]Lights.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Pixelation[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]More pixel-art oriented resampler.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Polish line and internal edges.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Importation & Export[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Import 3D formats GLTF (FBX and DAE soon).[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Import 2D formats Aseprite, PSD.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Export separated layers.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Export different views as normal and depth.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Application[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Theme customization.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Internationalization.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Keybindings.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Lighter project type. To batch pixelates files without any transformation.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

ːsteamthumbsupː Available features but could be improved.

ːsteamthisː New available features added with this version.

If you see bugs or want to propose features, you can do it at the community, thank you !