CHRISTMAS PATCH 0.22.12.22

Major Fixes/Changes Only

0.22.12.22 Changes

Fixes

• Fixed bug when at times to many research points would be reduced on death.

• Fixed driver taking damage when a passenger is shooting when seated in a vehicle.

• Fixed loot boxes not rendering for clients at the scrap yard, quarry and lost ruins.

• Fixed Barrels not spawning on player detection.

Updated

• Update Engine to Unreal Engine 5.1.

• Direct3D 12 changed to Shader Model 6.

• FSR 2 is temporary disabled due to not supporting Unreal Engine 5.1.

• Updated TV model.

• Updated Large Wood Storage Model.

• Updated Small Storage Model.

• Added interaction popup to ladders.

• Scaled up interaction Icons and text.

• Added local server option to the server browser - going forward locally hosted dedicated servers will appear in this tab if you're on the same network as the server.

• Changed power flicker emitter to a glow for the epilepsy filter.

• Paint Bench can now generate "Paint Cans" to apply skins to physical objects in the world.

• Trader has been reworked to allow Blueprints.

Added

• Added craftable Doormat.

• Added Steam Item Shop to main menu - you can now buy approved workshop skins for items and use these in game.

• Added Steam Workshop to main menu - you can now upload and manager your Remnants Workshop items directly from the game.

• Added the ability to upload textures to game items for previewing via the workshop menu.

• Added the ability to export game models as glTF files which can be imported into substance painter - not all game items are available for exporting some of these items are placeholders or need material changes to support the new system.

Christmas Content

• Enabled Snowman Trader.

• Quest Wreak the Halls sold by the Snowman Trader located in Church Town - Awards 100 Snow Pennies plus 25 XP.

• Enabled Crazy Clauses NPCs.

• Enabled Candy Cane Destructibles.

• Added Elves - these spawn in event areas Ghost, Church and Log Town there small and mostly hidden from sight so keep your eyes and ears open.

Christmas Items/Skins

• Wreath

• Snowman Sign

• Christmas Tree

• Sweet Arrows

• Santas Hat

• Santas Beard

• Mistletoe - Resource.

• Bronze Fragments - Resource.

• Snow Pennies - these are used to buy item from the snowman trader.

• Christmas Doormat

Steam Skins Unlocks

• Candy Bow- Snowman Item

• Santas Hatchet - Snowman Item

• Gingerbread Box - Snowman Item

This patch has mostly been focused on the steam workshop and inventory item support as both of these systems are new, they will be improved over time so going forward this allows the community to submit and vote for skins they would like to see added to the game.

I also had time to get a Christmas event out for players this event will run until the 6th of January.

My main plans for 2023 will be a completely new map which will replace the Rise Map as the primary map for the game along with a new NPC system, and character creation.

The map will be my main focus and will take me a large amount of time to complete for what I have planned, this map will bring a new style of gameplay to Remnants.

If there's any bugs reported after this patch a hotfix will be pushed a day after to correct these issues thank you for understanding, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

Workshop Item skin creator



Candy Bow Skin / Sweet Arrow



Gingerbread Box Skin



Wreath



Steam Item Store / Community Approved Skins



Steam Workshop / Community Skins



A guide on the workshop system can be found here

I would like to add a special thanks to Shedmon the main 3d artist for the game which has created most of this content for this event along with some approved workshop items.

known issues

There are currently some known issues with vehicles not always syncing correctly when being dismounted when moving, this seems to be related to chaos physics in Unreal Engine 5, to avoid this issue I would recommend stopping before exiting your vehicle for the time being.

Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Remnants discord group.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.