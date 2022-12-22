Slay Bells Bundle | Rampant Visor

Share · View all patches · Build 10202380 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 21:09:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

What's red and white and sweet all over?

Featuring the Candy Pain chest attachment and the Rein Supreme antlers helmet attachment for your Mark VII armor, the Slay Bells bundle will have you feeling jolly this holiday season.

Guide your sleigh to the Shop and adorn yourself today!

Security to the bridge, we've got a rampant Spartan on the loose!

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week's Ultimate Reward – the Rampant Mark visor.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.