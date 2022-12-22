1.3.0 Update

Hello everyone,
first of all I'm sorry for the long inactivity but I had to take a break from things for a while.
Now, I'm really grateful for the folks who have been active in the community hub and have been posting feedback. This update is a culmination of all that feedback including some new features.
Here's a list of fixes, changes and additions:
-Fixed a bug where the forward/backward movement would be blocked when looking all the way up or down.
-Fixed a bug where the FOV would not reset after exiting out of a replay.
-Fixed a bug where multiple ranking boards would load at the same time
-Added more precision to the sensitivity setting.
-Added the ability to rebind (almost) all controls.
-Added Crush impact VFX
-Added Out-Of-Bounds warning SFX
-Added three training spawn sets
-Slightly increased style decay speed
-Tightened spawn timings before the first boss
I hope this accomodates for most of the issues people have had and makes for an overall better experience.
I'll try to push some more updates in the near future - got some ideas.
Cheers
Jan
