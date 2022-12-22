 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 22 December 2022

Improved ocean shader and quality of life updates.

Build 10202329 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.72
-Improved contraption building so you can click on a quick bar item to switch to it or exit building and equip/use the new item instead.
-Improved interaction logic so it is biased more by where you are looking, letting you better interact with chests placed next to each other.
-Improved ocean reflection shader logic and depth blur logic for better visuals.
-Updated stacks of walls to drop contraptions instead of resources when destroyed with a demo hammer.
-Localization updates across multiple menus.

