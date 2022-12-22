Improved ocean shader and quality of life updates.

v0.5.72

-Improved contraption building so you can click on a quick bar item to switch to it or exit building and equip/use the new item instead.

-Improved interaction logic so it is biased more by where you are looking, letting you better interact with chests placed next to each other.

-Improved ocean reflection shader logic and depth blur logic for better visuals.

-Updated stacks of walls to drop contraptions instead of resources when destroyed with a demo hammer.

-Localization updates across multiple menus.