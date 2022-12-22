v0.5.72
-Improved contraption building so you can click on a quick bar item to switch to it or exit building and equip/use the new item instead.
-Improved interaction logic so it is biased more by where you are looking, letting you better interact with chests placed next to each other.
-Improved ocean reflection shader logic and depth blur logic for better visuals.
-Updated stacks of walls to drop contraptions instead of resources when destroyed with a demo hammer.
-Localization updates across multiple menus.
Breakwaters update for 22 December 2022
Improved ocean shader and quality of life updates.
v0.5.72
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update