CAMPING - Graphical Update

-Major graphic changes

-Ending achievement fix

-Added new secrets

-Added a new in-game event

-Added new in-game mechanic

-Improved tutorials

-Tutorials fix

-Soul animation fix

-Soul can now be stunned by throwing a rock

-Cave exit and enter location fixed

-New Cave puzzle begin animation

-Cave puzzle calculation changes

-Improved performance at certain levels

-Blurry textures due to texture streaming fixed

-Texture quality improved

-Better image saturation

-Improved visibility in darker and bright levels

-Level begin animations added

-New cutscenes added

-Diamonds fix

-Diamond map overhaul

-Improved Flashlight

-Added new dialogs