-Major graphic changes
-Ending achievement fix
-Added new secrets
-Added a new in-game event
-Added new in-game mechanic
-Improved tutorials
-Tutorials fix
-Soul animation fix
-Soul can now be stunned by throwing a rock
-Cave exit and enter location fixed
-New Cave puzzle begin animation
-Cave puzzle calculation changes
-Improved performance at certain levels
-Blurry textures due to texture streaming fixed
-Texture quality improved
-Better image saturation
-Improved visibility in darker and bright levels
-Level begin animations added
-New cutscenes added
-Diamonds fix
-Diamond map overhaul
-Improved Flashlight
-Added new dialogs
CAMPING update for 22 December 2022
CAMPING - Graphical Update
