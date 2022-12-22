Patch 1.0.3

Hey Alchemists! We’ve constantly been brewing the updates for the game, and today we’d like to tell you about what’s been fixed in the latest 1.0.3 update that just went live on Steam!

Thank you so much for your constant feedback and continued support! We really appreciate it.

Patch notes:

Achievements:

Retroactive achievements! You asked – we listened, simple as that! No more need to replay the game again to get that pesky achievement for Completing Chapter 1 (and tons of others). Just load your game, and you’ll get all the achievements you deserve right away (except the Poop one – that you’ll have to remake).

Bug fixes:

Fixed a visual bug with Philosopher’s Stone icon in the Philosopher’s Salt recipe.

Fixed a visual bug with the number on the paragon popularity level badge (Legendary Alchemist +1, Legendary Alchemist +2, etc.)

Fixed an issue that caused ingredients to appear extremely small in the Recipe Book when the recipe used a lot of different ingredients.

Fixed a bug that caused an error when the player tried to change the color of some new icons.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused items to fall through the floor.

Fixed a bug that prevented some saves from loading in some cases.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused items to duplicate, which could lead to errors.

Make sure to follow us on social media and Discord to keep up to date with the latest news, community events, and everything else Potion Craft related!