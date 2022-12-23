Cryobaronis of Chillwind

Happy Chillwind to everyone!

It is time to start a new shop event for the game! Visit the store in the game to see what wonderful new cosmetics are now available.

The update is also about preparing for the future. We have opened three regions with the objective to improve the balance of level 5 resources has there was far too much rare stuff at this level. Good news, the level 4 and 5 gathering will now start to drop bonus components in preparation of the future update that will unlock crafting of the next set of enchantments.

In the last months we had help from an intern that designed a full questline that you'll be able to play in Grandfall forest. It was the final step to obtain his diploma in game design and is really excited that true players will play his creation.

As our plan for 2023, we will start our year on finishing a big feature that could not get into this update and then we will work on two fronts: The first one will be the mobile version and the second one will be to expand the game content.

Thanks for playing!



Changelog

December 22

Content Changes