3rd Week EA: All I Want For Christmas is Bug Reports

Merry Christmas!

Santa's brought me only bugs, which I love, because I eat them alive. Also, you can now consistently, successfully kick people out of your game. The menus are prepped for future Friend Slotting. I've done away with the thorny brambles blocking the air layer. This always seemed weird to me, but I wanted some method of trapping the dogs in the treehouse area until they meet the whale. So I've reworked the giant tetris blocks a bit so they're damageable even by slow whale rammings.

You can access emotes with 1 or with the DPad now. They're somewhat limited, but lemme know if there's some emotion you just must convey.

Man, UI tweaking is so fiddly and takes so long. I'll just mention though that it's so nice that I no longer really clench up in fear that my game will break when I'm playing online with a friend and we're transitioning from are to area. So that's some progress.

Keep submitting feedback from the in-game form and considering joining the Discord to really tell me about all your troubles.

-Max

Build Version 0.3.61 Patch notes: