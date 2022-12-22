3rd Week EA: All I Want For Christmas is Bug Reports

Merry Christmas!
Santa's brought me only bugs, which I love, because I eat them alive. Also, you can now consistently, successfully kick people out of your game. The menus are prepped for future Friend Slotting. I've done away with the thorny brambles blocking the air layer. This always seemed weird to me, but I wanted some method of trapping the dogs in the treehouse area until they meet the whale. So I've reworked the giant tetris blocks a bit so they're damageable even by slow whale rammings.
You can access emotes with 1 or with the DPad now. They're somewhat limited, but lemme know if there's some emotion you just must convey.
Man, UI tweaking is so fiddly and takes so long. I'll just mention though that it's so nice that I no longer really clench up in fear that my game will break when I'm playing online with a friend and we're transitioning from are to area. So that's some progress.
Keep submitting feedback from the in-game form and considering joining the Discord to really tell me about all your troubles.
-Max
Build Version 0.3.61 Patch notes:
- Cleared up some todo's
- Workaround for dead tiny tetro
- Fixed menu discord link
- Fixed menu dev note link from in-game
- Fixed double joining keyboard players
- Fixed persona rpc argument mismatch
- Fixed some photoner info menu stuff
- Got rid of the space key to submit feedback
- Friend Slot menu options added
- Menu UI improved overall
- Fixed editor logic for starting with better level settings
- Sped up camera
- Fill to click cornerui
- Fixed players not quitting teams when leaving dogpark
- Fixed emotes
- Fixed matching summoning rocks color to player colro change
- Fixed grasslands LMNO being assigned to wrong letter
- Fixed dark gavel menu
- Fixed rad on emote
- Fixed emote input toggling it
- Lance can hit kiting players again
- Mailbox will receive letter if visible for anyone
- Secret Debug menu works from main menu now
- Fixed unassigned air river audio group
- Fixed ring selector hand rotation
- Fixed syncing null collectibles meh
- Added a null quiver arrow check
- Raised ramming threshold
- Reworded TODO list hints
- Defaulting unknown glyphs to ps3+
- Thorny vines effector only affects carrier layer
- Added controls menu explanation for sharing keyboard
- Fixed another bug with sky racing syncing
- Forcing car warp to move transform not just rb
- Fixed inactive items not loading their position
- Fixed attackable dead dens
- Fixed dashed line at dog park
- Fixed some calling dogs issue with whale cries
- Added emoting
- Made thinking bubble menu ellpsising
- Fixed not syncing chess board when showing up at dogpark together
- Moving mouse's dots on the main menu
- Fixed whale crying when summoning dogs by treehouse only if there are dogs to summon
- Redid dogpark entrance
