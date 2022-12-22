 Skip to content

Long and Hard... Summer! update for 22 December 2022

V 1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 10202122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.02 is coming sooner than expected! But with one bad news.

We had to backtrack from introducing mouse controls. :( The first tests were promising, but we encountered enough difficulties along the way that in its current state, this feature would be more trouble than fun. We may come back to this feature at some point, but I don't want to make any promises now because it turned out to be more difficult than we thought. If you've been waiting for this, we're sorry!

Thus, the list of changes looks like this:

  • The PC minigame saves its state, so when you return you can pick up where you left off
  • In the same minigame, the controls have changed - you don't need to press space to dash
  • The last level of the same minigame is a little easier
  • The nurse scene is unlockable after week 8 (Hasegawa-sensei will still be available in the classroom and will allow you to retake tests, enough to achieve an "A" grade with full knowledge)
  • Dirt in the apartment rises a little slower
  • Spanish translation added in beta for about 60% of the content

Have a nice game!

