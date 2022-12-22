 Skip to content

LEMURIA update for 22 December 2022

LEMURIA: Winter Sale 40% off

Build 10202057

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear friends, we invite everyone to buy the game on the Winter Sale with a 40% discount. We also published Update 1.5.1, which makes several changes and corrections.

LEMURIA is a 3rd-person adventure shooter with gunfights, dialogue and numerous cutscenes, set against the backdrop of massive street riots and the beginning of a deadly epidemic. The gameplay is a classic 3rd person shooter, interrupted by dialogue and hotspot activation.

Changes of version 1.5.1

Completed content changes for MatureDLC

  • More complex, lengthy and sensual visuals
  • Important cosmetic changes to the appearance of female characters
  • Background sounds and additional lighting

Other

  • Reverb in the bunker now also depends on the overall reverb setting in the Main Menu
  • Fixed some camera clipping with surroundings

Thanks to everyone who helped with their feedback and support to get this update out!

