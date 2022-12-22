LEMURIA: Winter Sale 40% off

Dear friends, we invite everyone to buy the game on the Winter Sale with a 40% discount. We also published Update 1.5.1, which makes several changes and corrections.
LEMURIA is a 3rd-person adventure shooter with gunfights, dialogue and numerous cutscenes, set against the backdrop of massive street riots and the beginning of a deadly epidemic. The gameplay is a classic 3rd person shooter, interrupted by dialogue and hotspot activation.
Changes of version 1.5.1
Completed content changes for MatureDLC
- More complex, lengthy and sensual visuals
- Important cosmetic changes to the appearance of female characters
- Background sounds and additional lighting
Other
- Reverb in the bunker now also depends on the overall reverb setting in the Main Menu
- Fixed some camera clipping with surroundings
Thanks to everyone who helped with their feedback and support to get this update out!
Changed files in this update