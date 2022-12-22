LEMURIA: Winter Sale 40% off

Dear friends, we invite everyone to buy the game on the Winter Sale with a 40% discount. We also published Update 1.5.1, which makes several changes and corrections.

LEMURIA is a 3rd-person adventure shooter with gunfights, dialogue and numerous cutscenes, set against the backdrop of massive street riots and the beginning of a deadly epidemic. The gameplay is a classic 3rd person shooter, interrupted by dialogue and hotspot activation.

Changes of version 1.5.1

Completed content changes for MatureDLC

More complex, lengthy and sensual visuals

Important cosmetic changes to the appearance of female characters

Background sounds and additional lighting

Other

Reverb in the bunker now also depends on the overall reverb setting in the Main Menu

Fixed some camera clipping with surroundings

Thanks to everyone who helped with their feedback and support to get this update out!