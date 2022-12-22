 Skip to content

Unbearable update for 22 December 2022

Improvements in the puzzle experience.

-Cutscenes and sounds are added to the puzzles to have a better visual representation of when it has been completed correctly.

-Fixed the bug that caused the tunnel cinematic to start in the wrong position.

-Minor bugs are fixed.

