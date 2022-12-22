1.18 Christmas 2022 Update

Welcome to our 1.18 update in time for the holiday season - this update features a limited-time holiday inspired game mode, along with the introduction of Harmony and SimulatorFM stations to the game's radio! Thank you to the community who have provided feedback via livestreams and on our social media channels! Please continue to report bugs or provide suggestions (via the Options Menu) or through our Discord server.

Christmas Delivery Game Mode

Deliver the Christmas gifts from all the residents of the local town in a fun and relaxed puzzle-style game mode. Find all 14 gifts and deliver each gift to the houses in the snowy-filled town! You can find it from the 'Career Modes' menu from the title screen!



Personalise your company name and identity at the start of the game mode to feel at home in your own custom warehouse experience! The logo will be displayed around the warehouse - look out for it!



Deliver all the gifts to the town to light up the building decorations!



Instead of delivering specific packages, you'll need to find the gift boxes hidden around the warehouse since the Roomba-Bots got mis-programmed and froze down in the snowy temperatures.

Career

Added 'Christmas Delivery' game mode, accessible from the title screen

Cosmetics

Added 'Giftbox', 'Holiday Duck' and 'Snowman' cosmetic hats

Added 'Harmony' and 'SimulatorFM' cosmetic stickers.

Radio:

-Addition of Harmony Radio.

-Addition of SimulatorFM Radio.

-Removal of Hype station (due to loss of server connection, and no contact/information regarding their shutdown relayed to development team)

Misc:

-Credits updated