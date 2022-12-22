# Patchnotes - Ultimate Edition

Quick, gather around! Christmas is almost here and as a gift we got something really special for you!

Red Goddess herself blessed us, believers. As we stand strong together, we pray for blood flow, angry noises and money rains. Damned souls carried spoilers about this reunion some time ago. Blessed be the ones who stayed deep submerged in belief and faith as it came to this moment!

WE (MadMind Studio) present you Succubus: Ultimate Edition!

Starting with brand new DLC starring Red Goddess herself.

3 new armors with Red Goddess’ model;

2 new maps (+ new ranked arena);

amazing new sword-scythe weapon;

new finishers for sword-scythe;

new cutscenes and H-scenes;

new medkit animations specific for Red Goddess;

and the Beast!

Sidenote - to unlock all Red Goddess armors you need to fight statues in HER levels. Happy hunting and exploring. ╰(°▽°)╯

# But wait, there’s also free Update!****

To embark the challange of the ULTIMATE EDITION we decided to blow winds of change and refresh some old mechanics. The game came so far and we felt like some old assumptions just didn’t felt like “it” right now.

We introduce to you:

Weapon upgrade system

You like the looks but stats are too weak to grind this Baphomet again? Fear no more, we got you fam. Now you can upgrade most weapons to reach max stats.

Armor power randomizer

Every armor has an option to randomize its power slots. Fireball sucks? Wanna heal instead? Here, have one on us.

Hair color palette

Oh, you red that right, honey. Now you can change hair color to match any from RGB palette.

Skincolor palette

Yup, same gig as with hair, full RGB. I can’t wait to see your shreckccubi creations. 💚

Alternative lightning

You remember the hot summer update? Now you can toggle it anytime in Options→ General.

Cow level doesn’t exist

or does it…? （⊙ｏ⊙）

Get all (4) fragments of the Golden Calf hidden around the game, put them together, and see what happens. It might not contain any new:

MainHub sets;

martyr skins;

cow armors;

milking;

golden showers.. wtf?;

I mean, you do you. Nobody said it was worth getting it, but also nobody objected. (❁´◡`❁)

Also small lore update - Satyr is now unlockable in the bestiary.

And you know what the best part is?

Starting today, to celebrate the launch of the Red Goddess DLC and the release of the Succubus Ultimate Edition, we're giving you FREE ALL major DLC featuring new playable characters for Succubus this holiday season.

Every Succubus owner will find it in their library (check now!)

Succubus (base game)

Red Goddess DLC

Demons of the Past DLC

Isabella Cosplay DLC

Onoskelis DLC

Happy Holidays!

IMPORTANT NOTE:

The above-mentioned DLCs will be available for free only during the holidays, later they will be paid add-ons again and if you haven't bought them before - they will disappear from your steam library.

Are you still here? Go play it, enjoy the time you have left!

Happy coming of Christ! (❤️ω❤️)