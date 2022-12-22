- CHAPTER #16 - THE LOST CITY & STEAM WINTER SALE

Narland is a trading town near the Impassable Mountains in Aslona. There has been no news of it for a couple of months now, and the King Huw has ordered you to go there and report about the town's situation. The King fears that it may have been raided by rebellious tribes of northerners, or worse, by some horde of creatures that dwell beyond the Uncharted Lands.

Update 16 brings with it a new adventure to add to the existing ones, and can be played in both Unlimited and Campaign mode.

The Steam Winter Sale starts today, and you can get this game at a 10% discount.

Here is the full changelog with the additions and changes (v.0.8):

IMPROVEMENTS

Now the end of adventure music does not cut out if the player enters the options menu and returns (nor does the music start again, and continues where it was).

Adjusted the alignment of the images on the pages reporting on the achieved endings (and other improvements).

The image of the trap door has been improved and changed. ('Your first adventure' story)

A lot of small improvements.

ADDED

Added new full story: The Lost City. This new adventure can be played both in unlimited mode and campaign mode.

Added the possibility to find a - 1 Flail in the crypt of the story 'The Funeral March' (in addition to the other weapons and armour that could be found).

CHANGES

The Priest class gains 1 point of Strength but loses 1 point of Charisma.

The possible starting weapon of Warrior and Priest, -4 Flail, is now -5 Flail.

Increased the price of -1 Flail from 7 to 9.

Increased the price of -2 Flail from 5 to 7.

Increased the price of -2 Battle Axe from 5 to 7.

Magic scrolls purchased in the markets can now include the 'Magic Missile' spell.

Thai-Fandir dwarves will no longer sell iron, now they sell mining equipment.

The image of the weapon chamber has changed.

Bone key now breaks when you use it in the crypt. ('The Funeral March' story)

BUGSFIXES