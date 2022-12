This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thanks to all of you who have been playing our game, "Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL" has been nominated for the "Best Game On the Go" in the Steam Awards 2022!

"Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL" is an online Yu-Gi-Oh! game that can be played anytime, anywhere.

You can play it from your desktop PC at home, or on your laptop or Steam Deck when you are on the go.

Please vote for "Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL" for the "Best Game On the Go" Steam Awards 2022!