Winter Update + New DLC

Happy holidays!

We're releasing now a new DLC and a very special update for everyone.

The new DLC brings Amira and Oz... as hitchhikers!

Yes, you can now meet and even romance these two. Get ready for conversations and events that will provide more lore and character. It's time to get to know them better.

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/2251130/Monster_Roadtrip_Hitchhiker_Pack__Amira__Oz/]



There's also a free update. The main course is a whole new hitchhiker you can meet in the BUS STOP. It's none other than Adrien, the valiant merknight. Adrien's conversations will give you much more information about the Merkingdom. Huzzah!

We're also introducing the Great Glorious Gacha. From now on, playing Monster Roadtrip (and especially witnessing new content in your runes) will make you earn PRANK TOKENS. This currency can then be used in the meta-shop, as coins for the Great Glorious Gacha. This magic machine will randomly give you a prize, which are for the most part beautiful content for the gallery.

And with the Great Glorious Gacha, we also bring the last missing piece of the Gallery: SKETCHES!

Sketches can be unlocked through the Great Glorious Gacha. They are super cool and provide a sneak peek behind the scenes. You can get to see discarded designs for existing characters and even some content that was never implemented in the game!

Go unlock all that juicy art!

NOTE: you will get a bunch of PRANK TOKENS retroactively if you've been playing Monster Roadtrip!

There's the achievements too. We're implementing them!

The art/icons of the achievements aren't fully done just yet. Please note: for the time being a number of achievements will use a placeholder as the main art, but we will update that quite soon. We just didn't want to delay this feature because of the missing icons.

IMPORTANT NOTE: purely narrative-based achievements are not retroactive as of now, and unfortunately you will need to achieve them again.

Finally, there's the Steam stuff!

You know: trading cards, emojis, badges...

They are not released as of now, but they should be out in the following days. Go collect them!

FINAL NOTE: the nature of this update will delete the last save state. This does NOT mean you will lose progress. It just means that if you had a run saved you won't be able of resuming it (and you will need to start a new run).

And that's it!

Are you excited? We've worked hard on this update and we hope it brings you joy! (:

Best regards,

the Beautiful Glitch team