Magitek VR update for 22 December 2022

Major Update with 2 new elements

Magitek VR update for 22 December 2022

We are happy to announce our first major update to Magitek VR just in time for the holidays. Bellow is a detailed list of all the new features.

Spells

  • 7 spells for Air magic - Air Blade, Gust, Air Push, Air Blade, Air bolt, Air blast and Hover
  • 7 spells for Earth magic - Rock climbing, earth telekinesis, boulder, rock fists, earth shield, earth wall and quake.
  • 1 new fire spell - Fire blast

Arena Mode

  • New game mode where you battle waves of enemies in a dynamic arena
  • Our hexa-grid arena will change mid battle to create some version interesting combat scenarios
  • Steam based leaderboards
  • 3 new enemy types: Flyers, Boulder Meka and Mortar spiders
  • Enemy variants on existing

General

  • Improved spell explanation UI with videos demoing how to cast spells
  • Huge frame rate optimizations, game is running much faster on all graphics settings.
  • Very low graphics option
  • Low physics option

