Major Update with 2 new elements

We are happy to announce our first major update to Magitek VR just in time for the holidays. Bellow is a detailed list of all the new features.

Spells

7 spells for Air magic - Air Blade, Gust, Air Push, Air Blade, Air bolt, Air blast and Hover

7 spells for Earth magic - Rock climbing, earth telekinesis, boulder, rock fists, earth shield, earth wall and quake.

1 new fire spell - Fire blast

Arena Mode

New game mode where you battle waves of enemies in a dynamic arena

Our hexa-grid arena will change mid battle to create some version interesting combat scenarios

Steam based leaderboards

3 new enemy types: Flyers, Boulder Meka and Mortar spiders

Enemy variants on existing

General