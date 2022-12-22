Major Update with 2 new elements

We are happy to announce our first major update to Magitek VR just in time for the holidays. Bellow is a detailed list of all the new features.
Spells
- 7 spells for Air magic - Air Blade, Gust, Air Push, Air Blade, Air bolt, Air blast and Hover
- 7 spells for Earth magic - Rock climbing, earth telekinesis, boulder, rock fists, earth shield, earth wall and quake.
- 1 new fire spell - Fire blast
Arena Mode
- New game mode where you battle waves of enemies in a dynamic arena
- Our hexa-grid arena will change mid battle to create some version interesting combat scenarios
- Steam based leaderboards
- 3 new enemy types: Flyers, Boulder Meka and Mortar spiders
- Enemy variants on existing
General
- Improved spell explanation UI with videos demoing how to cast spells
- Huge frame rate optimizations, game is running much faster on all graphics settings.
- Very low graphics option
- Low physics option
Changed files in this update