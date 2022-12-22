 Skip to content

Brookhaven Grimoire update for 22 December 2022

Holiday Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10201711 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Yuletide, everyone! I hope that y'all are staying warm and enjoying your time with family and friends this holiday season. Thank you again to everyone who has left a review as they mean more than you know to a small indie developer.

Changelog:

  • Receive an extra 'mystery egg' when you visit the Goblin throne room after completing the Goblin Revolution questline.
  • Fixed textboxes not showing properly in the coops and barns.
  • Added mouse-right click to exit the Calendar.
  • Minor art changes in the Unwritten Desert.
  • Translation fixes for FR, DE, and ES.

And don't forget to grab a Santa hat from the Hat-Rat stall in the Unwritten Desert!

As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
Steam Page | Discord Channel | Instagram | Twitter

