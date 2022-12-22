Holiday Patch

Happy Yuletide, everyone! I hope that y'all are staying warm and enjoying your time with family and friends this holiday season. Thank you again to everyone who has left a review as they mean more than you know to a small indie developer.
Changelog:
- Receive an extra 'mystery egg' when you visit the Goblin throne room after completing the Goblin Revolution questline.
- Fixed textboxes not showing properly in the coops and barns.
- Added mouse-right click to exit the Calendar.
- Minor art changes in the Unwritten Desert.
- Translation fixes for FR, DE, and ES.
And don't forget to grab a Santa hat from the Hat-Rat stall in the Unwritten Desert!
As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!
Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
