Hello friends of Duda's Village!

Last big update this year as already announced in devlog 15, next updates coming in 2023!

The teams of Family Devs and Toplitz Productions

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm - EA 0.8

ADDED

NEW FEATURE - Character customisation. You have a lot of options to choose from to make your character unique: you can choose whether you prefer to play as male or female, 12 skin colours, 45 hair styles, 12 hair colours, 6 eye types, 5 eye colours, 18 eyebrow types, 12 eyebrow colours, 15 mouth types, 18 facial hair styles, 12 facial hair colours, 9 clothing styles to choose from.

NEW FEATURE - Pet expansion. We have added 7 new dog breeds and 7 new cat breeds. In addition, we have also added colour variations to the different dog and cat breeds. In total you have 27 pets available for adoption. New dogs: Labrador available in tan, black and chocolate colour. German Shepherd. Husky available in black, grey, and light brown. Jack Russell available in brown and black colour. Doberman available in black and brown. Corgi available in tan, brown and black. Akita Inu. Each breed of dog has its own characteristic bark. New cats: Siamese cat. British shorthair available in grey and beige colour. Persian cat available in white, grey, and light brown. Sphynx. American wirehair available in orange and beige colour. Bombay cat. Maine coon in grey and black colour. Each cat breed has its own characteristic meow.

NEW FEATURE - Pet care. Now your pets have their own needs, just like farm animals. So if you want your pets to be happy you will have to make sure their food and water bowls are full and play with them to increase your affinity. The more affinity you have with your pets the further away from your farm they will follow you.

NEW FEATURE - Play with your pets. You can throw the tennis ball to your dog, and he will bring it back to you. The same with cats, you can throw the ball of wool to your cat, and he will bring it back to you.

NEW FEATURE - Greenhouses. Greenhouses allow you to grow any crop regardless of the season you are in. Greenhouses are unlocked by levelling up the farming skill. Two new crafting recipes: Greenhouse and Extra-large greenhouse.

NEW FEATURE - Achievements. We have added a total of more than 80 achievements that you will unlock as you progress. You can check the achievements in the main menu, under the achievements button.

NEW FEATURE - Steam Achievements.

Magnet effect: items are now pulled to the character after chopping a tree, picking a rock, or foraging in a bush.

Duda’s Constructions: Marcus now sells building materials in his offices.

Animal Rescue Center: Rachel now also sells pet supplies such as food and toys.

Bushes near the farm to find fibre more easily.

Animal Rescue Center: new 3D Model.

Letters: date colour (previously red, now black).

Tick, cross, tick lock: new icons.

Contact email on the black screen that is displayed when the game is launched. New email: contact {AT} familydevs.com

Better optimised LODs.

FIXED