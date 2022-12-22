OPEN BETA - Evolution Sandbox+ Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

We were hoping our next update would be the previously announced fish heads, however as with all things game development, they're taking longer than anticipated but we wanted to get something out this side of Christmas anyway and Tom has been working on a few more quality of life features for the Evolution Sandbox update which you can find in today's beta update (full patch notes below!) This will be a short open beta and if nothing is found we will move this to the live branch tomorrow!

To access the beta look for the "open beta" branch in the betas tab!

For those who don't know what the Evolution Sandbox update is, here is a deep dive we did which covers the update in a lot of detail:

Thanks you to all our players for playing through 2022 and we're looking forward to bringing you more updates in the new year, along with the head update!

Have a great Christmas break and see you all in the new year!

PATCH NOTES

v0.29

FEATURES

Add option to the creature menu to spawn, instead of several species at once, only a single species with a preview of what it will look like, with only its mutating early on.

Add 'Retrain' button to interaction menu, which resets a species to an immature state, focusing on basic swimming.

Add 'Protect' button to interaction menu, which automatically toggles hard population caps to keep a species alive.

Diet can now be changed from the evolutionary toolbox.

Stored creatures will spawn as mature if they were mature when saved.

New particle effects for speciate, protect, and retrain, and tooltips now better explain what they do.

FIXES:

Fix: eggs could persist if a creature died from genetic disease extremely early in its life.

Fix: selection box could get stuck as red after dragging a creature.

Fix: game unpauses if you click 'Return' from the in-game main menu, even if it was paused before.