Public Beta for Patch 1.0.9e Now Available

Releasing this into public beta now since it has a handful of fixes -- should be safe to switch, but we'll keep it in public beta over the holiday weekend just in case.

Game saves and multiplayer are both compatible with the last released patch, 1.0.9d, so you can switch back and forth, and play games with others who have that patch.

BETA 1

BUGS FIXED:

Trekker and Long Distance Traveler achievements unlockable only for the initial journey from a den to rendezvous site. (Now unlockable when moving from one rendezvous site to another.)

Some music tracks start over after a few seconds.

If player-wolf is in ranch area after sunrise, rancher takes too long to shoot and kill them.

Some dirt dens still don't glow in scent view.

Various minor terrain issues.

TO GET THE BETA BUILD