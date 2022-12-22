A New Major Setback Playtest Is Here To Save Christmas!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The update will be available for playtesting from 6:00 PM CEST tomorrow and we're looking forward to showing you all the new features coming your way!

Here are some highlights:

New Christmas themed Payload like game mode

Geiranger Fjord map

New Christmas cosmetics

XP and leveling up system

Challenges

Steam Achievements

Players stats

It's livestream time!

There are a lot of new things coming with the update and we definitely should tell you more about them.

Don't forget to keep an eye on the stream tomorrow around 6:00 PM CEST on Twitch, where we'll be showing you some cool new changes and answering questions! 🎁

See you in the arena!