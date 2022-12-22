A New Major Setback Playtest Is Here To Save Christmas!

The update will be available for playtesting from 6:00 PM CEST tomorrow and we're looking forward to showing you all the new features coming your way!
Here are some highlights:
- New Christmas themed Payload like game mode
- Geiranger Fjord map
- New Christmas cosmetics
- XP and leveling up system
- Challenges
- Steam Achievements
- Players stats
It's livestream time!
There are a lot of new things coming with the update and we definitely should tell you more about them.
Don't forget to keep an eye on the stream tomorrow around 6:00 PM CEST on Twitch, where we'll be showing you some cool new changes and answering questions! 🎁
See you in the arena!
Changed depots in staging branch