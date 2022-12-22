 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Setback Playtest update for 22 December 2022

A New Major Setback Playtest Is Here To Save Christmas!

Share · View all patches · Build 10201599 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The update will be available for playtesting from 6:00 PM CEST tomorrow and we're looking forward to showing you all the new features coming your way!

Here are some highlights:

  • New Christmas themed Payload like game mode
  • Geiranger Fjord map
  • New Christmas cosmetics
  • XP and leveling up system
  • Challenges
  • Steam Achievements
  • Players stats

It's livestream time!

There are a lot of new things coming with the update and we definitely should tell you more about them.

Don't forget to keep an eye on the stream tomorrow around 6:00 PM CEST on Twitch, where we'll be showing you some cool new changes and answering questions! 🎁

See you in the arena!

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 10201599
Setback (Alpha) Playtest Content Depot 1614931
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link