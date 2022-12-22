 Skip to content

Common'hood update for 22 December 2022

🛠️PATCH 1.0.11 (12/22/2022)

22 December 2022

While the holiday season is here, we continue addressing issues that we have picked up from the bug reports. Still, most of our energy is going for a larger accessibility update that will be ready soon. In the meantime, here is a list of fixes from this latest patch.
Happy Holidays!

Changes:
🐞-Errors when sorting blueprints
🐞-NPCs research Level 3
🐞-Quicksave system revisions to avoid corrupted save files
🐞-Game resolutions setting defaulting back to 1920x1080

Working on:
-Accessibility options in the settings panel
-Key remapping
-Controller support

