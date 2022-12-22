🛠️PATCH 1.0.11 (12/22/2022)

While the holiday season is here, we continue addressing issues that we have picked up from the bug reports. Still, most of our energy is going for a larger accessibility update that will be ready soon. In the meantime, here is a list of fixes from this latest patch.

Happy Holidays!

Changes:

🐞-Errors when sorting blueprints

🐞-NPCs research Level 3

🐞-Quicksave system revisions to avoid corrupted save files

🐞-Game resolutions setting defaulting back to 1920x1080

Working on:

-Accessibility options in the settings panel

-Key remapping

-Controller support