🛠️PATCH 1.0.11 (12/22/2022)
While the holiday season is here, we continue addressing issues that we have picked up from the bug reports. Still, most of our energy is going for a larger accessibility update that will be ready soon. In the meantime, here is a list of fixes from this latest patch.
Happy Holidays!
Changes:
🐞-Errors when sorting blueprints
🐞-NPCs research Level 3
🐞-Quicksave system revisions to avoid corrupted save files
🐞-Game resolutions setting defaulting back to 1920x1080
Working on:
-Accessibility options in the settings panel
-Key remapping
-Controller support
Changed files in this update