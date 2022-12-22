Christmas presents with Batora arrive earlier!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Winter has arrived and with it Christmas is approaching! We, however, have the solution to fight the cold: with the warmth that the press and the community have shown us in judging Batora: Lost Haven.

We’re incredibly happy and proud of how well Batora: Lost Haven has been received from both players and press!

And it doesn't end there, however, because winter also brings Steam discounts, which from today lower the price of Batora: Lost Haven by 20%!

To spend the December holidays together, in the warmth of our home and our family, get ready to set off on an interplanetary adventure starring Avril, to find out how Christmas is also being spent on the different planets of Batora: Lost Haven.