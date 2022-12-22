 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Little Inner Monsters update for 22 December 2022

Update! Narrowing distances...

Share · View all patches · Build 10201565 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Holidays! Perfect time to meet friends who are overseas.

This update of Little Inner Monsters will allow you to create a private room and play with a friend from anywhere in the world.

In the previous versions, a private room connection was only possible between players located in the same region.

To do that, start online mode, name a private room, and create it, and a region prefix will be automatically added to the name.

Tell your friend the room name, in the format xx-name, where xx is the region code.

Your friend should inform this complete name when joining a room.

We hope you enjoy it!
Follow our Steam developer’s page to keep track of our news!
https://store.steampowered.com/developer/menssana

Changed files in this update

Depot 1813191
  • Loading history…
Depot 1813192
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link