Update! Narrowing distances...

Build 10201565 · Last edited 22 December 2022

Happy Holidays! Perfect time to meet friends who are overseas.

This update of Little Inner Monsters will allow you to create a private room and play with a friend from anywhere in the world.

In the previous versions, a private room connection was only possible between players located in the same region.

To do that, start online mode, name a private room, and create it, and a region prefix will be automatically added to the name.



Tell your friend the room name, in the format xx-name, where xx is the region code.



Your friend should inform this complete name when joining a room.



We hope you enjoy it!

Follow our Steam developer’s page to keep track of our news!

