Update! Narrowing distances...

Happy Holidays! Perfect time to meet friends who are overseas.
This update of Little Inner Monsters will allow you to create a private room and play with a friend from anywhere in the world.
In the previous versions, a private room connection was only possible between players located in the same region.
To do that, start online mode, name a private room, and create it, and a region prefix will be automatically added to the name.
Tell your friend the room name, in the format xx-name, where xx is the region code.
Your friend should inform this complete name when joining a room.
We hope you enjoy it!
