Version 11.0

Mostly I added a framerate/game speed option to the launcher, just so new players can easily see how to change it to 60 FPS immediately (won't run smoothly on some computers). Also listing some Panama script bugs I fixed a while back.

Complete list of changes:

SOURCE CODE:

-Added framerate option to Brigand Launcher, updated launcher text and launch messages.

-Made gamespeed/framerate option descriptions more clear in settings menu.

-Updated copyright year for the final time (hopefully).

SCRIPTS:

-(PANAMA) Fixed bug where player wouldn't get sniped by Hutch swimming down the canal prematurely.

-(PANAMA) Fixed bug with getting the full 3/3 perfect ending in PANAMA DLC.

-(PANAMA) Fire Loa now only spawn after you accept the quest from Cherub.

-Fixed a typo or two I think (fuck you).