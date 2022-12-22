TFM Weekly Update 📜 Version 0.5.11

We're here with another fresh weekly update, offspring of the first men! Instead of #FeatureFriday, we wanted to get these new improvements out there before the Winter Sale started. TFM is also participating in the sale with a 20% discount. ːreexcitedː

Changelog

Total number of additions implemented this week: 34 ːhappyhfː

Changes made in response to community input and assistance is 53% and marked with ːhappyheartː

ːhappyhfː [Content] Water Well now has a progressive visual and sound effect when triggered.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Increased the gathering time for all crops from 30 to 60 moons.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Renamed several artisan activities to hint at "practicing" to produce industry while not crafting anything.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Lindaris waves are now receiving Endurance bonuses progressively, and the period between waves has decreased (also gradually).

ːhappyhfː [Balance] "Strong Chamomile Tea" now has a Honeycomb cost.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Serfs and mercenaries are now checked for in the "Character has no passion" alert.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] The progress interval of the Grassland Tree has been set to 15.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Shovels, pickaxes, hatchets, and sickles now have additional passion requirements.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Melee Dummy Training is now a configurable decision.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Reduced industry gain from various activities such as woodcutting, carpentry practice, mining, etc.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Infant nursing activity weights have significantly been reduced now that we can toggle jobs. It used to interfere with Fatal removal activity weights, causing maids to amass fatals in an uncontrollable manner.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] "Infants don't have Caretakers" alert now hints at "adult" males instead of just "males."

ːhappyhfː [Balance] "Rocksplitter needs pickaxe" now checks for the Copper Pickaxe and removes itself if one is present.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Domesticated animals require to be fed every 4 suns instead of 2.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] The transition from Infant to Child now only grants enough Path Points to level up once.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] The Moira and Soul modifiers of the "Charitable" personality have been increased.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] The number of traits the characters have in the settlement is now being displayed in the tooltips.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Prerequisite checking in the character inventory window has been improved. Character selection buttons now provide an indicator on the stockpile panel if the chosen item is usable by that character.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Implemented a character selection button for the stockpile panel.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Search functionality has been added to the stockpile panel.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Fog opacity in the discovered area was decreased.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Keeping the crafts panel filter if a craft is selected after the filter is applied makes it easier to see the filtered results after reopening the crafts panel.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] The interaction point instance facing direction is now displayed on the ground.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] The count of passion traits in entity tooltip lines has been included.

ːhappyhfː [UI/UX] A tooltip for the stockpile character indicator has been added.

ːhappyhfː [UI/UX] Several new skill icons have been added.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fix for a prerequisite listener problem caused by a previous bugfix.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Character name color change algorithm has been refactored based on the character's current path point and path level.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed an issue where alert tooltips remained on the screen after the alert was dismissed.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed a bug with available craft checks after choosing a path and paying its costs.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] The game session timer that appears on the pause menu is now functioning correctly.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Character craft counts have been fixed in the crafts panel.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] The issue with bound items not being updated on equipment slots has been fixed.

ːhappyhfː [Internal] A new save structure was implemented to avoid further issues with saves during the updates.

We appreciate everyone who is taking part in Early Access and helping us improve TFM. See you all next week!