Last edited 22 December 2022 – 18:09:22 UTC

Twas the week of the holidays

And through the air above

Hung string lights and gumdrops

And presents wrapped with love

A wonderful sight

Colored lights on the tree

A kingdom with spirit

The skies filled with glee

And through all the snowflakes

The candy and gingerbread

We wish you a merry everything

And festive love to spread

Hope you have a lovely holiday season with all new Festive cosmetics to customize your kingdom for the season!