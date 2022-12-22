WORLD AT WAR Patch v0.1.59 is Now Live!

Hello, Creators!

It’s almost time for the holidays!

This year was challenging and difficult for many people. From our entire team, we hope that everyone has a great holiday season. Let your close ones be next to you to share some amazing moments and create new, wonderful memories. We hope that next year will bring plenty of good times for you and your families. Thank you to everyone who stayed with us and supported us regardless of the circumstances. It means the world to us. We have the best community ever and we are happy to have you all with us. Happy holidays!

At this moment, we are relieved to say that we are at the finish line. We just finished with 4 main events that will lead to the ending of the game. We are left with the task of balancing a portion of those events as well as the main event taking place on another planet. After that, we will enter a polishing stage which will involve work such as fixing bugs, visual issues, localization issues, gameplay issues, and balance tweaks. This is the final update before we go live with 1.0. It is hard to believe that we are almost there. It was an amazing time and we are happy to see everyone who stayed with us through the years and helped us grow. Once again, thank you!

Now, let's talk a little bit about this update. This update brings some of the most requested content to The Universim. More military and combat. We reworked our exile system in order to support the combat along with our flying units system. It was a large scope addition and it took a bit longer than we expected, but it is finally here. You are now able to build your military Nuggets alongside Tanks and Helicopters. Exiles will do the same. Make sure you are staying on their good side. Not feeling friendly? Destroy the exiles before they can even get a chance to build and expand their forces. Up to you. This update also introduces new buildings to support new units along with bug fixes and some improvements.

Let's get to details now.

Tank Hangar & Heliport





Both buildings will help Nuggets to start the mass production of Tanks and Helicopters, respectively. Each building is able to contain a maximum of 5 units. More units can be built with the addition of extra Hangars and Heliports. You will be able to build up to 5 buildings, totaling the amount of Tanks and Helicopters to 25 each.

Bomber Building

Bombers have received their own building. Each Bomber building can contain up to 5 bombers, similar to the Hangar & Heliport. Previously, Bombers were unlocked along with regular soldier Nuggets. This time around, they were moved towards the Modern Age and will be unlocked along with Modern Age upgrades for the Soldiers.

Combat System







Overall, the combat system works similarly to the rock, paper, scissors approach. Tanks are quite strong against Soldiers and Buildings with their main power being the destruction of ground units. Helicopters, on the other hand, deal a great amount of damage to Tanks and other Helicopters but tend to be weaker against Soldiers. Soldiers can easily eliminate a squad of Helicopters, therefore punishing forces that have a limited amount of heavy military vehicles.

New UI Panel

Along with the new additions to combat, we also reworked the entire panel. Now, every military building can be placed within one panel, eliminating the tedious process of adding a new building via the construction panel. Along with this newfound functionality, you will be able to see all exiles on a radar, their creator, and their military power. Through this panel, it is also possible to send all units from the Barracks, Hangars, and Heliports to attack or send only a single squad to be selected for the attack.

Improvements:

Looks like the button for upgrading all buildings in the building panel just got a brain transplant! Now, it not only tells you how many resources you'll need for the upgrade, but it also serves as a warning system to prevent any unintended consequences. For example, if you try to upgrade water pumps all at once, it will alert you if it will cause a shortage of water. If you try to upgrade all power generators, it will warn you if it will lead to an electricity blackout. Talk about a smart button! But I guess that's what happens when you upgrade your brain.

The research panel received some restructuring, making it more versatile during the Modern Age and providing earlier unlocking to some perks.

Health bar indicator for an animal. Now, when the animal is being attacked, you will see a health bar above it, indicating how much health it has left.

Tooltip for the ministers. Each tooltip displays the list of buildings that particular minister is responsible for.

Hunted animals will now have an icon above it indicating which animal in particular is being hunted.

Bug Fixes

Fixed: Prevented Nuggets from being dropped on top of the Sarlacc hole and being stuck midair

Fixed: Optimized clouds in order to provide better performance

Fixed: Unobtanium Extractor on the other planet would continue extracting resources despite resources being completely depleted

Fixed: Building icons and clouds jitter issue

Fixed: Error that was breaking the game during Sitting On Powder quest

Fixed: Sitting On Powder quest always selected the candidate with a green colored background

Fixed: Missing localization for the Cattle Farm

Fixed: Blowing up the Nuclear Plant during certain circumstances caused an error that was breaking the game

We are extremely excited to be on the final stretch to 1.0! This patch is the last one before 1.0. We might release some hotfix patches here and there in order to improve the overall stability of the game, but the entire team will concentrate on finalizing and polishing The Universim in order to provide everyone a great experience upon the full release of the game. With the push to 1.0, you can expect new unique planets, challenges to colonize them, an evolved story that will open to a different view on the Creator, new buildings, tutorials, and events.

Thank you for your support and we wish you an amazing holiday season! Make sure to follow us on Twitter and Discord!

Sincerely,

Crytivo Crew

