Art Update now in Open Beta

First Art Update: Coming Next Month!

For the past month or so, we have been working on implementing overhauling the in-game art with hand-drawn character sprites. This is an very large change that will take some time to complete, so we will be rolling it out over time, and in phases. We hope to finish rough draft art for the whole cast in the near-term, then go back and polish the graphics up. And you'll still be able to play as Jerma.

As of today, we have a test build which includes overhauled art for Billy, Paul and Lewis. Nick is on track to be implemented by early next month. We'd like to get this build in the hands of players now, so that we can isolate and fix any issues that might come up before rolling these changes out in the the next major update. For this reason, we will be running a public beta branch.

To access the public beta branch:

Right-click Mega Knockdown in your library and click Properties

Navigate to the Betas tab. Select the Art Overhaul Beta.

Launch the game. You are now playing the beta!

If you have comments or encounter any issues, please press F8 to notify the dev. Your feedback will ensure that this feature will launch as smoothly as possible. You can also hop on the discord (https://discord.com/invite/bGVftKK) to find matches and discuss the new update.