Patch 0.4.5 | Major Update

New guns, new locations to explore, high demand system, a ton of bug fixes and Christmas mood in patch 0.4.5!

What is new:

Level 4 reputation is now available in raids, and there are new quests to access it.

Level 4 equipment:

SVD - armor-piercing ammunition allows you to penetrate cover, as well as over penetrate and kill several enemies at once

PP-9 KLIN - fits in the pistol holster and uses the same ammo as the PMM.

Hybrid sight - perfect for combat at any range

Improved gas mask - its glass cannot crack and break, and filter consumption is halved

Medical syringe - new medicine, restores 100% HP

Molotov cocktail - the best remedy against spiders

High Demand System

A system of high demand for certain goods has been added to the Raid mode. During the day one random item is now bought by the merchant at double the price. This brings a little variety to the scavenging process. Now, sometimes, something usually very cheap will be profitable to pick up, rather than pass by.

Uncle Serezha now comments on the loot you bring. Added over 30 new lines.

Several new greetings have been added for Uncle Serezha

Uncle Serezha, as best he could, decorated the Hideout for the holidays

New gun rack for primary weapons

for primary weapons You can now find drum magazines for AKM and Saiga in the raid area.

New loot (over a dozen new items)

(over a dozen new items) New collectible notes (4 pieces)

New rooms, corridors, extraction points, stalker stashes, graffiti and random events for procedural level generation. Explosives finally have a decent use

More variety in old rooms/corridors

Corridors can now form simple loops

Unstuck button added to the Raid in-game menu - use it to teleport to the starting point of the location if you get stuck somewhere, or have fallen under the map

Unstuck button added to the Raid in-game menu - use it to teleport to the starting point of the location if you get stuck somewhere, or have fallen under the map

New hint note in the hideout about the compatibility of attachments and ammo

3 new tracks for the radio in the hideout

Changes:

In the raid zone, the gas mask filter can now only be removed in the last 10 seconds of the timer (in the hideout the old way: at any time). This change solves two problems at once. The first is the difficulty of removing the gas mask. Now it can be conveniently grabbed right from the front. And the second - there will no longer be a situation where in the heat of battle you could accidentally remove the filter instead of grabbing the knife

Added a visual cue for changing the gas mask filter

The cost of insurance now depends on the level of reputation. In other words, the cost of insurance for newcomers is significantly reduced. This will make it easier for them to get used to such a hardcore game mode as Raid

The cost of the Sapper suit was reduced from 15k to 12.5k

Physical protection of HazMat decreased by 25%. The last two changes are designed to balance the suits out a bit. Before that, the hazmat suit was superior to the armor in every way

The cost of magazines and boxes of ammo for Saiga halved

Light damage reduced slightly for spiders. They are now more likely to have time to escape. Use more light sources or burn them with Molotov cocktails

Army crates will now always spawn high quality loot

On the dangerous exit (with the hermetic door) there will always be an army crate

The old gun rack is now only used to store secondary weapons

The gun racks now indicate which slot is for which weapon.

You can now regenerate HP very slowly near bonfires in a raid zone

Medical lockers can now spawn adrenaline and the new medicine syringe

Pistol will no longer automatically appear in the holster on loading, you can now go on a raid without a gun

If you turn on/off computer's sound, now there will be a notification on the screen

It is no longer possible to drop items over your shoulder if your backpack is left somewhere

Raid Mode description in main menu has been corrected

Music volume slider now affects the music that plays during the chase in the first chapter of the Story. Content creators are advised to turn off music to avoid problems

A hint about the key for the safe in the first chapter of the story has been moved to a more prominent place

After completing the first chapter of the story and closing the information window, Raid mode will automatically be loaded

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug with magazines falling under the map

Fixed the bug with huge ejection speed of AKM and Saiga magazines when using the button

Fixed bug with accidental grabbing the mag from AKM, when grabbing another item

Fixed bug with unintentional gripping the pistol slide instead of the magazine

Fixed issue with gun slide shaking after inserting a magazine or checking the bullet in the chamber

Fixed bug with incorrect behavior of monster bodies after death

Fixed bug with monsters getting stuck and running in place

Monsters no longer pass through door jambs

Fixed a bug where monsters couldn't enter the stairs

Health bar on the watch is now visible when using NVG’s

Lasers are now clearly visible when using NVG’s

If a name in the leaderboard is written solely in unsupported characters, then it is replaced with the standard one

Fixed an issue where several different magazines could be put into the same belt pouch at once

Fixed a bug where VOG-25 and Adrenaline could be incorrect size after taking it from the store shelf

Yellow doors can no longer push the player off the map

Boards knocked off doors will no longer make it difficult to move

You can no longer endlessly load grenades into the Saiga's underbarrel grenade launcher if it is already loaded

Fixed bug with incorrect behavior of dirt particles when cleaning a weapon

Fixed the bug when the loot could become invisible if you left it somewhere in the raid

Fixed a bug where during rapid fire, the pistol could waste more ammo than what was fired

Fixed an issue where some attachments wouldn't disappear from the store shelf after purchase

Corrected the distant grabbing. There should now be fewer situations with accidental grabbing of items

Fixed a bug where monsters could not react to unsuppressed shots

Fixed a bug where switching between headlamp and NVG, and vice versa, could repeatedly waste money

Fixed a level generation bug where vent shafts could overlap with another room

Used first aid kit can no longer be sold

Fixed a bug where a backpack left in place would not automatically return to the back when teleporting

When using a silencer in a shooting range, the spent bullets are now counted correctly

Fixed a bug with incorrect change of the price of weapons when installing attachments. Temporarily the price does not change in any way, for more profits sell weapons and attachments separately

Fixed bug with inability to eject pistol magazine halfway by holding down the button when using Vive Wands

From December 22 to January 5 the game is available at a 20% discount.

Play the Raid mode until December 31 and receive a Holiday gift from Uncle Serezha🎄

With this knife you can easily stand out among other stalkers. Don't miss your chance to get a unique in-game item!

If you encounter any bugs, please report them here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1702840/discussions/0/3391786047387379534/

You can also join our Discord - it's the best and fastest way to contact me and stay up-to-date on the latest news: https://discord.gg/9t79QCHvPc