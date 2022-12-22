 Skip to content

Gas Station Simulator update for 22 December 2022

Quick information about the upcoming Christmas Update🎄

Build 10201396

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, Gas Jockeys!⛽

Recently, we've announced that today you'll be able to enjoy fresh new content related stricly to Christmas. Unfortunately, we ran into some technical issues. As a result, we're not able to release the update in its current stage, so we have to delay it a little bit. The good thing though – the team is doing his best to fix the issue, so the update should be available soon. We're really sorry that this happened, since we know that you've been eagerly waiting for both fixes and new content as well. As soon as everything is ready, we'll share the news with ya all! For now, stay tuned for more information. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

