Devblog 38

While not everything I worked on in the past 2 weeks is ready to be shown yet, I did make a few important improvements and bug fixes that I wanted to release before the end of the year. This will probably be the last update for 2022. Hope you all have happy holidays!

Zoning improvements

When testing the game, I often found myself accidentally placing items outside of a zone. My restaurant would then break because employee’s couldn’t reach them. This caused a lot of confusion and frustration. I reworked the zone overlay to hopefully resolve this issue. The overlay now also gets enabled when you place items. This way you always know in which zone an item is.

Small changes