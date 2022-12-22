Vote for GTFO at the Steam Awards!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

First of all — thank you! GTFO has been nominated for "The Best Game You Suck At" for the second time and that is all because of you, the GTFO community. No one knows the game better than you and even though statistically only one in every seven expeditions succeeds, you keep plunging down into The Complex.

We now ask you to use that same determination to vote for us.

JOIN THE MOVEMENT

Billions of prisoners across the globe are putting in the work to get GTFO elected over that jewelry adventure or a basic soccer simulator.

STRONG POLICIES

GTFO promises to eventually look into the possibility of minor fog adjustments and a long-awaited nationwide spaghetti prohibition.

Don't miss to invite your friends to The Complex during our biggest sale yet as a part of the Steam Winter Sale, starting now and finishes on the 5th of January.