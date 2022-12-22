 Skip to content

Pixelpart update for 22 December 2022

Update: Pixelpart 1.5.2

22 December 2022

Version 1.5.2 is a small update, mainly improving the user interface.

Easier Sub-Emitter Creation

You can now create sub-emitters of an existing particle emitter directly from the toolbar or the context menu using the new option Add Sub-Emitter. Before Version 1.5.2, you had to create a normal emitter first and place it below another one with drag & drop.
The name of emitters and other objects can be changed from the context menu as well.

Other Changes

  • Removed unnecessary buttons to add, duplicate and remove objects below the object list. These actions are already found in the toolbar, context menu (via right-click) and main menu.
  • New setting Custom Title Bar to hide the default Windows title bar of the application (enabled by default).

