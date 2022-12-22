Update: Pixelpart 1.5.2

Version 1.5.2 is a small update, mainly improving the user interface.

Easier Sub-Emitter Creation

You can now create sub-emitters of an existing particle emitter directly from the toolbar or the context menu using the new option Add Sub-Emitter. Before Version 1.5.2, you had to create a normal emitter first and place it below another one with drag & drop.

The name of emitters and other objects can be changed from the context menu as well.

Other Changes