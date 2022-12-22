Winter Sale & Mixed Reviews

Feedback has been pretty clear since the last update, so we've added new features and QoL improvements to reflect it. While we know many of you were looking forward to a Christmas Event, stabilizing the game is crucial before we can resume title updates. We are a small 2 person team, simultaneously working on, Faulty Apprentice: Best Elf, so please bear with us.

Regardless of previous issues, we've had many of you support us through microtransactions, making last month one of our best months yet! We know that microtransactions can be a sensitive topic for some people, but the players that use them allow us to continue making the free title updates we all enjoy.

Girls Menu

Girls are the main focus of Girls Overboard, so we revamped the Girls Menu to reflect that!

-NEW! Outfits previews and filtering.

-NEW! Character Bios/info have been added

-Gallery section has been merged into Girls Menu

New Outfit Bonus System and Idle Progress

Wouldn't it be great if you could do nothing and get something? Well, now you can! The old system of selling gems for sand dollars was missed by players, so we added a new way to earn goodies, even while AFK!

-NEW! Outfits collected add towards a cumulative bonus based on number of stars of each outfit collected, regardless of which outfit is equipped. Now, girls can wear whatever and you still get a bonus!

-Base stamina regeneration has been buffed since outfits no longer buff stamina. You will earn water bottles instead. Lust reward in Slot Machine was also buffed to reflect this change.

Swapping Girls, Better Bubbles and Infinity +1

Some ideas sound good on paper, but lose their luster when you see how it affects real folks. *Name that Christmas movie line!

-NEW! Ability to swap girls freely and force timeout. It's practically a swingers party!

-NEW! Endless mode (Saphyria) allows you to farm lust, the higher stages you reach the more lust you get. This stage doesn't consume any currency and it's all about rushing against the timer. So, finishing quick with a girl is a good thing for once!

-NEW! Mouse support for Bubble Shooter. Good luck precision shooters!

-Character scenes no longer trigger immediately. A "Click Me" will appear on the girl's sprite when a new scene is unlocked. So, make sure your door is locked before you click them!

-Results screen will trigger when you finish a girl's stage and offer tips if you failed. No, not tips in bed, tips how to clear the stage!

-Cosmetic loot amounts increase with higher heart counts. More = more!

Shop Talk

-Pearl Amounts rebalanced with the Idle Bonuses added *All previous Pearls owned will be balanced according and a little extra as thank you for your support!

-Winter sale! 20% MORE Pearls during the Winter Sale!

Major bug fixes:

Some characters not always unlocking as the requirement.

We tend to get feedback only when things go wrong so please don't hesitate to post on forum, join our discord and review the game to tell us what you like about it Thank you for playing!

-Din