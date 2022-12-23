 Skip to content

Last Girl in Futa Sexpocalypse update for 23 December 2022

New image gallery!

Share · View all patches · Build 10201245 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Based on your many requests, we added an image gallery to the game, featuring all the images you unlocked from the game. You can find the gallery from the main menu and if you completed the game already - you don't need to play it again, the gallery should be full right away!
Enjoy and have a merry Christmas!

