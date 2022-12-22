 Skip to content

Force of Nature 2 update for 22 December 2022

Christmas update

Force of Nature 2 update for 22 December 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another year is approaching and festivities are all around us. On behalf of our entire creative team, we want to wish you and all those around you: a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! That we wish you may spend a lot of precious time with those you love and cherish in one of the coziest times of the year.

To help you get even more in a festive mood, we have added Christmas decorations to the game and added a small quest where you can earn yourself a unique and rare gift: a potion to redistribute your skill points. So be sure to use it wisely!

We're also happy to announce the release of even more related content: soundtracks and a digital artbook, where we've collected a variety of sketches, photos and more! All which are used in the game.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2247910/Force_of_Nature_2__Collectors_Pack/
We certainly hope you enjoy this exciting new content to the fullest!

Happy Holidays everyone!

