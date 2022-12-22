Christmas update

Another year is approaching and festivities are all around us. On behalf of our entire creative team, we want to wish you and all those around you: a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! That we wish you may spend a lot of precious time with those you love and cherish in one of the coziest times of the year.

To help you get even more in a festive mood, we have added Christmas decorations to the game and added a small quest where you can earn yourself a unique and rare gift: a potion to redistribute your skill points. So be sure to use it wisely!

We're also happy to announce the release of even more related content: soundtracks and a digital artbook, where we've collected a variety of sketches, photos and more! All which are used in the game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2247910/Force_of_Nature_2__Collectors_Pack/

We certainly hope you enjoy this exciting new content to the fullest!

Happy Holidays everyone!