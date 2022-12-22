December update

Merry X-mas and a Happy New Year to everybody!🎄

This update will bring some snow to the world of Alfira. The merchant Hazrit and the Priestess are changed their clothes. It looks like even undead skeletons are affected by these holidays. So they made snowmen!

Eastern Dungeon location🔥

The activation of Stone of Life in the Lower Town will open the door to new Sentinel Stronghold. It is there you will find the path to the Eastern Dungeon. Built long ago by dwarven race it is partly ruined now.

New monsters🦌

You are going to face multiple new monsters. Some of them have their own move-set and abilities.

Skeleton spearman

Undead panther

Skinless panther

Small spider

Cave spider

New Relic and schematics🍪

There are two new schematics are available now. They are Freezing bullets and Freezing mine. Find them, bring them back to the Merchant and try new consumables! The Sickle of Death Relic will grant you Shield Bash active ability upon receiving it to the Priestess.

New puzzle🛷

You'll have to solve the puzzle with pressing plates to proceed the boss chamber.

New traps🎁

Watch out for Pendulum blades and Crushing cone traps!

By the way, the root trap can no longer be triggered by projectile attacks.

New soundtracks🔔

We've added several atmospheric ambient music soundtracks. Please let us know how do you like them.

The Big Boss⛄

Previously available undead officers were just mini-bosses. Gorgolith bone golem is a massive abomination that will deliver you a full scale bossfight. You will have to use all your skill, right tactics and consumable items to bring this undead army officer down.

Achievements🧦

There are several achievements are available for this update including the hidden one. Check them out!